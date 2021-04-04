91,677 Shares in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Bought by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 91,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYJ. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IYJ opened at $106.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.60 and its 200-day moving average is $96.25. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

