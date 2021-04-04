93,257 Shares in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Acquired by Dumac Inc.

Dumac Inc. purchased a new position in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 93,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000. Pampa Energía accounts for about 1.0% of Dumac Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Dumac Inc. owned about 0.16% of Pampa Energía at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAM. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 13.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 560,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 64,625 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter valued at $3,667,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 37.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 222,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 862.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 201,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 180,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 24.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

PAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pampa Energía from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Pampa Energía from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

Shares of PAM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.99. The company had a trading volume of 32,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.03. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.18 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pampa Energía Profile

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated electricity company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Electricity Distribution, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

