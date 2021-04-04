$95.25 Million in Sales Expected for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) will post sales of $95.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.90 million and the lowest is $93.60 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp reported sales of $92.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year sales of $372.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $368.10 million to $377.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $374.00 million, with estimates ranging from $368.20 million to $379.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. The firm had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.10 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

