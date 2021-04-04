A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 79,118 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.20% of A10 Networks worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 506,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 70,794 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $930,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

A10 Networks stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $11.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.14 million, a PE ratio of 74.93 and a beta of 0.96.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $62.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other A10 Networks news, CFO Brian Becker sold 8,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $74,462.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,241 shares of company stock worth $131,486. 23.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

