Aave Hits Market Capitalization of $5.05 Billion (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, Aave has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aave coin can currently be bought for $405.07 or 0.00693518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a total market cap of $5.05 billion and $336.04 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aave alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00052681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00020260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00070889 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00028004 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,470,941 coins. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.