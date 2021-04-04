Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda Acquires Shares of 49,678 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,918,000. Darden Restaurants comprises about 0.6% of Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.06.

Shares of DRI stock traded up $2.28 on Friday, reaching $144.28. 1,695,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,209. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $149.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.57.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $2,795,904.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,033,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,271 shares of company stock valued at $16,921,571. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

