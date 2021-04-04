Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda Invests $10.80 Million in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 76,356 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,802,000. NIKE makes up about 1.2% of Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $183.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.89.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $132.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,720,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,292,609. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.74 and a 200 day moving average of $134.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.73, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.16 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

