Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda Invests $122.03 Million in Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ)

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,621,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,030,000. Cosan accounts for about 13.4% of Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned approximately 2.71% of Cosan at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cosan by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 846,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,714 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan in the third quarter valued at $174,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in shares of Cosan by 614.8% in the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,336,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,626,000 after buying an additional 1,149,260 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Nucleo Capital LTDA. grew its holdings in shares of Cosan by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. now owns 7,657,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,130,000 after buying an additional 855,272 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cosan alerts:

NYSE CZZ traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.29. 163,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. Cosan Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar, and ethanol businesses in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, ComgÃ¡s, Cosan LogÃ­stica, and Moove segments.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.