Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda Invests $2.43 Million in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,000. ServiceNow comprises 0.3% of Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $1,026,748,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,459,000 after acquiring an additional 836,019 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3,226.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $446,995,000 after acquiring an additional 787,675 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $422,789,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 440,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $242,649,000 after purchasing an additional 190,349 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOW traded up $6.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $507.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,824. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $99.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $517.84 and its 200 day moving average is $520.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.67 and a 12-month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total transaction of $41,181.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total value of $8,454,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,959 shares of company stock valued at $26,293,485. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.41.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

