Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda Makes New Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,095 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,142,000. salesforce.com accounts for 0.8% of Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 12,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,202,604,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie raised their price target on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,082,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,000,148.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,030 shares of company stock worth $15,305,352. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $6.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.72. 7,763,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,492,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $130.04 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.90.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.