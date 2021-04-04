Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda Purchases New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,877,000. Alphabet accounts for about 0.8% of Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,092.23.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $67.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,129.78. 1,994,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,304. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,059.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1,795.69. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,075.08 and a 1-year high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.