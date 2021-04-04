Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda Takes Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,184 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000. Shopify makes up 0.1% of Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $507,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,171,041,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,855,828,000 after purchasing an additional 895,940 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2,774.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,947,000 after acquiring an additional 260,029 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 544,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,912,000 after purchasing an additional 228,593 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,310.55.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $48.91 on Friday, hitting $1,155.41. 1,160,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,961. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $334.55 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $140.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 735.93, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,223.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1,114.50.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.