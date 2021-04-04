Abyss (ABYSS) Price Reaches $0.0959

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Abyss token can now be bought for approximately $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss has a market cap of $21.93 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Abyss has traded 42.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00052700 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.08 or 0.00689365 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00070653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00027879 BTC.

About Abyss

Abyss (ABYSS) is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

Abyss Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

