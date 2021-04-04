AceD (ACED) Market Cap Reaches $1.00 Million

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last seven days, AceD has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. AceD has a total market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $49,019.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AceD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About AceD

AceD (ACED) is a token. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 tokens. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com

AceD Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

