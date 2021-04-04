Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 27,423 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 358.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,423 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 48,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 40,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 4th quarter valued at about $956,000. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 75,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 54,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in QIAGEN by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

NYSE:QGEN opened at $49.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.14.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $571.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QIAGEN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.76.

QIAGEN Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.