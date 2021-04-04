Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 17,325 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 137.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,325 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in WestRock by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on WRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.58.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $52.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WestRock has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $54.43.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.