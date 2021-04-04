Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 19,476 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,476 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,954,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Liberty Global by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,568,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,876,000 after purchasing an additional 463,485 shares in the last quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,542,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 237.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 554,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,420,000 after purchasing an additional 389,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Liberty Global by 4,164.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 372,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,011,000 after purchasing an additional 363,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.34. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $27.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. Research analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on LBTYA. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.04.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $400,622.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,039,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

