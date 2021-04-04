Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 7,571 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $934,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 133,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 15,156 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,125,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,445,000 after acquiring an additional 96,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,175,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,855,000 after acquiring an additional 100,767 shares during the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.27.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $49.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.84. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

