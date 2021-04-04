Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys New Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 53,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 335,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after buying an additional 22,115 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 174,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 40,294 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.02.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.10. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.