Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys Shares of 93,174 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 93,174 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,598,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,088,000 after buying an additional 3,097,955 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,838,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,082,000 after buying an additional 11,831,336 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,659,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,776,000 after buying an additional 2,767,443 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,272,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,889,000 after buying an additional 387,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,812,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,308,000 after buying an additional 5,429,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.83.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

