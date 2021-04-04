Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 74.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,246 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,775,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,417,576,000 after buying an additional 83,342 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Moody’s by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,950,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,017,186,000 after buying an additional 207,918 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,539,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,150,000 after purchasing an additional 35,068 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,907,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,657,000 after purchasing an additional 148,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,697,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.08.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,850.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,151 shares in the company, valued at $17,064,288.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,618 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,334. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $306.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $192.00 and a 12 month high of $307.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $287.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.84. The company has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.92%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

