Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 116.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,645,627 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $76,669,000 after buying an additional 120,370 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,898 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 26,720 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $69,772,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $736,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 53.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $37.84 and a one year high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average is $45.01. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.3914 per share. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.20%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. CIBC lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.