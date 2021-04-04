Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 469.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,799,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,866,000 after buying an additional 73,767 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 240,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,001,000 after purchasing an additional 49,440 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 2,175.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,311,000 after purchasing an additional 226,988 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,457,000 after purchasing an additional 17,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ERIE opened at $223.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 0.43. Erie Indemnity has a fifty-two week low of $147.85 and a fifty-two week high of $266.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.41 and its 200-day moving average is $236.00.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $609.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.88 million. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 24.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.32%.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Co engages in the insurance business and operates as an attorney-in-fact. It manages affairs at the Erie Insurance Exchange for the benefit of the policyholders. It covers policies in auto and leisure, home and property, life, and business insurance. The company was founded by Henry Orth Hirt and Ollie Grover Crawford on April 4, 1925 and is headquartered in Erie, PA.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.