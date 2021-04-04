Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 188.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $6,515,537.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,730 shares of company stock worth $28,708,908. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSGP opened at $861.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.62 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $840.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $869.28. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $520.17 and a 12 month high of $952.76.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $444.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSGP. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 price target (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $904.58.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

