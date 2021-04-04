Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 69.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 80,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,256,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $1,419,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

NYSE SJM opened at $126.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.59. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $101.89 and a 1 year high of $132.38. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

