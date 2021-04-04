Achmea Investment Management B.V. Invests $1.66 Million in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENPH. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $162.69 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

ENPH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $211.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $1,565,472.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,144,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,450 shares of company stock worth $27,923,937. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

