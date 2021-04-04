Achmea Investment Management B.V. Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549,153 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,066,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268,645 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,776,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728,949 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,411,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142,683 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,652,179 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,002,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,277 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on UBER. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $2,271,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,351,881.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock worth $2,051,239,451. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UBER opened at $57.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.45 and its 200-day moving average is $49.17. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $107.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

