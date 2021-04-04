Achmea Investment Management B.V. Makes New Investment in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HZNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $90.50 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $96.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.74 and a 200 day moving average of $79.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $745.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 26,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $2,006,857.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,717 shares in the company, valued at $8,426,722.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $209,768.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,935,537.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 376,458 shares of company stock valued at $30,910,875. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.