Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 10,263 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 139.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in Black Knight by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Black Knight by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Black Knight by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BKI shares. Barclays raised their target price on Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna raised Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.24.

Shares of BKI opened at $74.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.28 and a 200-day moving average of $85.79. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $56.66 and a one year high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.06 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. Analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

