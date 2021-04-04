Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 6,076 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 136.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $160.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.18. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $170.05. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,000.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBH. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.65.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

