Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases Shares of 7,214 Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK opened at $179.81 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.45 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.30 and a 200 day moving average of $188.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRSK. Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $221,193.75. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,790 shares of company stock valued at $820,166. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

