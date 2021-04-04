Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 81.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 236.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,903,000 after acquiring an additional 17,086,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,202,000 after purchasing an additional 239,949 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Moderna by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after purchasing an additional 761,697 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,852,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,570,000 after purchasing an additional 93,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $183,107,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,259,464.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,503,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,571,029.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $173,639.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at $173,639.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,631,720 shares of company stock worth $819,624,506. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Brookline Capital Management raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $132.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of -81.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.59. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $189.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

