Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,405 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.80.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,081 shares of company stock valued at $14,056,185. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE COF opened at $129.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a PE ratio of 64.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.82. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $134.70.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

