Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 1,478 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $6,324,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,080,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $448,270,000 after acquiring an additional 324,463 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $2,359,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1,248.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,843,000 after buying an additional 925,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.10.

NYSE CNI opened at $117.76 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $119.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.28.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

