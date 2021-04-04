Achmea Investment Management B.V. Takes $1.33 Million Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,343 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,034,349,000 after acquiring an additional 434,219 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 209,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,886,000 after acquiring an additional 167,799 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,001.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 138,515 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 2,070.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,133,000 after purchasing an additional 115,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in HubSpot by 38.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 326,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,558,000 after purchasing an additional 90,342 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on HubSpot from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho upgraded HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on HubSpot from $488.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.57.

HubSpot stock opened at $485.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.42 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.57 and a fifty-two week high of $547.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $479.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total value of $4,025,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,990,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total value of $171,658.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,526,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,433 shares of company stock worth $17,876,289. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

