Achmea Investment Management B.V. Takes $1.58 Million Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,384,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,450 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5,063.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,251,000 after acquiring an additional 480,856 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,531,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,425,000 after acquiring an additional 471,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,289,000.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $84.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.12. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $111.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,057.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total value of $512,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,968,764.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDAY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.24.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

