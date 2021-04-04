Achmea Investment Management B.V. Takes $1.58 Million Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,384,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,450 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5,063.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,251,000 after acquiring an additional 480,856 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,531,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,425,000 after acquiring an additional 471,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,289,000.
Shares of CDAY stock opened at $84.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.12. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $111.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,057.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total value of $512,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,968,764.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDAY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.24.
About Ceridian HCM
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
