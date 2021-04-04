Actinium Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $24,652.00 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $828,427.67 and approximately $24,652.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Actinium has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One Actinium coin can now be bought for $0.0277 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Actinium alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 273.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000090 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Actinium

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 29,913,300 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.