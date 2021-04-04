Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AYI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $168.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.04. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $70.55 and a 1-year high of $171.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,784,000 after acquiring an additional 51,150 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,900,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 46,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

