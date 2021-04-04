Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.64 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $3.64 million and $917,793.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,652.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,086.21 or 0.03556909 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $203.46 or 0.00346899 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.15 or 0.00963567 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.33 or 0.00443856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.42 or 0.00394570 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.25 or 0.00319251 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00024748 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

