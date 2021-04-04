ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $15,526.00

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded up 49.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. ADAMANT Messenger has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $15,526.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded up 51.3% against the US dollar. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00010171 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000716 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Profile

ADAMANT Messenger is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 106,534,905 coins and its circulating supply is 86,392,894 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official website is adamant.im

According to CryptoCompare, “ADAMANT Messenger is a decentralized anonymous messenger based on the blockchain system. It’s independent of any governments or corporations, and even developers due to the distributed network infrastructure that contains an open-source code. ADAMANT Business is a private blockchain for companies, based on ADAMANT. Unlike typical P2P and centralized messengers, the blockchain system offers superior security and privacy. What’s more, it provides users with new possibilities such as storing and transferring cryptocurrencies In-Chat with full control of private keys; use ADAMANT as a 2FA solution, exchange cryptocurrency anonymously and bet on Bitcoin rates and more. The ADAMANT blockchain system belongs to its users. Nobody can control, block, deactivate, restrict or censor accounts. Users take full responsibility for their content, messages, media, and goals and intentions of using the messenger. Privacy is the main concept of ADAMANT: neither phone numbers nor emails are required. Apps have no access to the contact list or geotags, IPs are hidden from chatters and paranoids can use ADAMANT via Tor. All the messages are encrypted with the Diffie-Hellman Curve25519, Salsa20, Poly1305 algorithms and signed by SHA-256 + Ed25519 EdDSA. Private keys are never transferred to the network. The sequence of messages and their authenticity is guaranteed by the blockchain. Apps are available for Web PWA, Tor, iOS, Android, Windows, Mac OS, GNU/Linux. “

