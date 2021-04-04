Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ ADAP opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $853.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.40. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,858.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 9,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $56,013.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,520 shares of company stock worth $155,677. 18.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 33,551 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 168,082 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 678.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 257,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

