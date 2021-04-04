Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.80. Addus HomeCare posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.28 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 5,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total transaction of $565,476.51. Also, EVP Laurie Manning sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $105,570.00. Insiders have sold 11,756 shares of company stock worth $1,220,955 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 205,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,014,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 14,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADUS traded up $1.90 on Friday, reaching $106.49. 86,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,155. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $64.43 and a 12 month high of $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.54.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

