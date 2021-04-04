AdEx Network Price Up 38.5% Over Last Week (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded 38.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AdEx Network token can now be purchased for approximately $1.70 or 0.00002895 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AdEx Network has a market cap of $195.72 million and approximately $58.10 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00052643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00020176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.02 or 0.00687134 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00070551 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00027945 BTC.

AdEx Network Token Profile

AdEx Network is a token. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 122,416,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,274,348 tokens. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

AdEx Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars.

