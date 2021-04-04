Aditus (ADI) Trading Up 123.3% This Week

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Aditus coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Aditus has a total market cap of $304,585.25 and approximately $57,899.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aditus has traded up 123.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00053015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.32 or 0.00678227 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00070030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00027575 BTC.

About Aditus

ADI is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. The official message board for Aditus is medium.com/aditusnetwork . Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aditus’ official website is www.aditus.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

Aditus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aditus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aditus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

