adToken Hits One Day Volume of $8,057.00 (ADT)

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded 51.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, adToken has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. adToken has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $8,057.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One adToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get adToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00052622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.97 or 0.00687112 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00070682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00028088 BTC.

adToken Profile

adToken is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. The official website for adToken is adtoken.com . adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

adToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for adToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.