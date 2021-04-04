Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Short Interest Update

Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:AEDFF opened at $126.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.00. Aedifica has a 1-year low of $126.00 and a 1-year high of $126.00.

Get Aedifica alerts:

Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Aedifica in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Aedifica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aedifica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.