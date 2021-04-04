Aeon (AEON) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $10,613.00

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, Aeon has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Aeon has a market capitalization of $7.71 million and $10,613.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00000831 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.19 or 0.00447621 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Aeon

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

