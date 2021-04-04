Aergo (AERGO) Price Up 28.6% This Week

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 4th. In the last week, Aergo has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar. One Aergo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000812 BTC on popular exchanges. Aergo has a market capitalization of $124.72 million and approximately $27.37 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aergo Token Profile

AERGO is a token. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,019,890 tokens. Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo . The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io . Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AERGO’s platform seeks to enable enterprises and developers to easily design, build and deploy their own blockchain applications within the cloud. The platform aims to offer the possibility for creators to tailor their blockchain and applications to their needs, by giving them the choice to run across either a public or private network. AERGO Token is an Ethereum-based token created to operate on the AERGO platform. It aims to serve a multitude of different functions. The AERGO Token is broadly speaking intended to be the medium of exchange within the AERGO ecosystem. “

