Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Holdings Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,310 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $29,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth $2,542,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth $10,015,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 3rd quarter worth $503,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth $1,216,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth $505,000.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.16. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $53.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AJRD shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.83.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

