Aeron (ARNX) Price Up 652.2% Over Last 7 Days

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Aeron coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0683 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $182,614.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aeron has traded up 652.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00052388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $401.64 or 0.00686939 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00070497 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00027945 BTC.

Aeron Coin Profile

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

